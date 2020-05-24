NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Harrison, Marion counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service office in Shreveport has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Harrison, and Marion counties.
The severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4:45 p.m.
According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jefferson at 4:04 p.m. and was moving north at 45 mph.
Wind gusts of 60 mph and nickel-size hail are possible, according to the NWS. The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Check back with East Texas News for information on additional weather alerts for the East Texas area.
Hail was reported in the Springhill area of Longview Sunday afternoon. A KLTV staff member said the hail ranged from nickel-sized to quarter-sized.
A report from the NWS stated that a tree fell on top of a car with a person inside at Harmony Junior High in Big Sandy. A live power line is involved.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.