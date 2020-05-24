Gladewater City Council gives churches green light to use sound systems during outdoor services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During its regular meeting on May 21, the Gladewater City Council voted to approve a blanket permit that would allow churches in the city limits to use sound amplification systems during their outdoor services.
City Clerk Judy Van Houten said the blanket permit temporarily suspends Gladewater’s ordinance dealing with sound amplification systems. The measure was designed to allow churches that wanted to continue social distancing to avoid the further spread of the COVID-19 virus to have the option of holding outdoor services instead of meeting in person.
The measure was part of the Gladewater City Council’s consent agenda. The consent agenda also included a blanket permit for the Gladewater Graduation Parade to be held on at 6:30 p.m. on May 29 and the Chamber of Commerce Hotel/Motel Report.
