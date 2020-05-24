Firefighters knock down early morning house fire in Longview

Longview, Texas (KLTV) -The Longview Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Mitchell St. in Longview for reports of a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, crews found smoke coming from a bedroom in the back of the home.
Firefighters quickly put the flames out and searched the home for any victims.
The fire was contained within 20 minutes of arrival according to investigators.
There was no one inside during the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Longview Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
