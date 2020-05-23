WEBXTRA: Longview structures fires trending downward, compared to 2019

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News’ Jamey Boyum spoke to Longview Fire marshall Kevin May Saturday about the lower number of structure fires in 2020 compared to this same point in 2019.
May explained that at this point in 2019, the Longview Fire Department had responded to 35 structure fires. So far in 2020, they have only responded to 27 structure fires, he said.
In recent years, the Longview Fire Department has responded to 100 to 120 structure fires a year. Last year, that number was below 100, and if things continue to trend the way they are, the fire department could respond to less than 100 structure fires this year as well.
About five of the 2020 structure fires were the result of arson, May said. He added there are some other fires that the fire department is still investigating.
