Upshur County Sheriff’s Office: Man’s body found near FM 1404

UPSHUR, Texas (KLTV) - A man’s body was found about a mile from FM 1404 in Upshur County Saturday morning, and the sheriff’s office is investigating.
According to a press release, a passerby spotted the body and called the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office shortly before noon Saturday.
“The body appears to be that of a white male with long hair and a beard,” the press release stated. “The body was fully clothed.”
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any current missing persons cases that would fit the description and recent time frame appearance of the death, the press release stated.
An autopsy has been ordered, and the sheriff’s office is in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released unless it will help further the investigation, the press release stated.
“Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541,” the press release stated.
