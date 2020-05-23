1 person killed in 1-vehicle wreck on SH 155 in Anderson County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway 155 in Anderson County early Saturday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at the scene stated the wreck occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on SH 155 near the County Road 42 intersection in Frankston.
DPS troopers at the scene confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. An Anderson County justice of the peace pronounced the individual dead at the scene.
According to the preliminary investigation, the sports utility vehicle went off the road for an unknown reason.
The victim’s identity has not been released yet, and the crash remains under investigation.
