One dead from Anderson County crash near Elkhart

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-171, approximately five miles north of the city of Elkhart in Anderson County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-250, Wyatt Richard Williford, 26, of Katy was traveling west bound on CR-171. The vehicle entered a left curve at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions; the driver lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a culvert and became airborne and struck several trees.
The driver was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.