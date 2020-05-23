One dead after exiting vehicle in Gregg County crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Saturday at 4:14 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-259, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Gregg County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet 1500, Lesley Paul Clanton, 48, of Mineola was traveling northbound on US-259 in the inside lane and became disabled in the left lane after striking a guardrail on the west side of the roadway.
Clanton got out of the vehicle which was then struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Bertha Idalia Venzor, 53, of Ore City who was also traveling north on US-259.
Clanton was struck by the vehicles and was pronounced at the scene. Venzor does not appear to have been injured.
