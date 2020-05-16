MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Gilmer Post Office

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The 1925 Gilmer Post Office was designed by James Westmore, who oversaw the designing of at least 2,000 federal government buildings. This structure was completed in 1926 and handled all Gilmer mail for more than 60 years. It was replaced by a new facility in 1991.
This building remained vacant until the following year, when local groups purchased it with an idea in mind.
Today, this building is known as the Historic Upshur Museum. It displays 150 years of Upshur County history.
The historical commission boasts this building to be a fine example of federal architecture, with details of red brick and white limestone. It also has typical postal embellishments like flanking entry lamps and a stairway to the door.
The 1925 Gilmer Post Office received its historic landmark designation in 1998.
If you and the family want to take a look at Upshur County history, the post office is located at 119 Simpson Street in Gilmer. It’s open Thursdays through Saturdays.
