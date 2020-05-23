Longview Historic Farmers Market ready to sell

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was delayed for an hour or so because of weather, but the Historic Longview Farmer’s Market weathered the storm and opened up Saturday.
They have been going four weeks now, which is a bit of a delay because of the pandemic. Wearing masks and social distancing were encouraged, and usually there were chalk lines on the asphalt as a reminder. However, this morning the lot at Cotton and High streets was too wet because of the rain.
The farmer’s market is put on by Preservation Longview and has quite a bit of fresh produce, jellies, and jams, and even some fresh food available.
The farmer’s market runs every Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. through mid-November, growing season permitting.
