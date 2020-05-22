Spring Hill names new head football coach

SPRING HILL, Texas (KTRE) -The Spring Hill School District is promoting from within for their next head football coach and athletic director.
The district has named Weston Giffis as the new athletic director and head football coach. Giffis was serving as the Panthers associate head coach and offensive coordinator last season when the Panthers made the postseason for the first time since 2007.
Giffis is taking over for Jonny Louvier, who was hired earlier this week by Gladewater to be their new head football coach.
