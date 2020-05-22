East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… An outflow boundary is expected to push into the far northern sections of East Texas tonight and this could bring some strong/severe thunderstorms to the northern counties in East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Hunt, Delta and portions of Hopkins county in an Enhanced Risk for strong/severe storms and a larger part of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong/severe storms. This area is northwest of a Henderson/NW Smith to Cass County line. We could see some very gusty winds, some pockets of large hail and even an isolated tornado from the storms that move through. Please stay alert tonight especially if you live along Interstate 30. On Saturday, A few early morning showers/thundershowers will be possible then a few PM showers/thundershowers will be possible during the afternoon. Some heavier rain moves in late on Sunday and sticks around through Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days will likely be in the 2 to 3 inch range with some areas getting more than that. Please remain Weather Alert through the next several days.