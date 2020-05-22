Sheriff’s office confirms children missing in Smith County located safe

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: PIO Larry Christian report at 11: 25 a.m. that the missing children have been found safe several miles from home. No further information was available.
PREVIOUS:
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies are at the scene where two children were reported missing.
The children are ages 5 and 12 years old. Sheriff’s Office PIO Larry Christian confirmed that the children were reported missing off Old Longview Road, which is northeast of Tyler.
