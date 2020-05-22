Gov. Abbott issues executive order suspending visitation in county and municipal jails

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) -Gov. Greg Abbott Friday issued an Executive Order suspending in-person visitations in all county and municipal jails in the state of Texas.
This restriction does not apply to visitation by an attorney meeting with a client or a religious leader or member of the clergy.
The Governor previously directed state prisons, jails, and juvenile justice facilities to restrict visitation upon issuing his COVID-19 disaster declaration. This executive order adds another layer of defense to contain COVID-19 hot spots, prevent community spread, and protect staff and inmates.
Gov. Abbott also encouraged jails to use virtual visitation, to protect both staff and the inmate population. He said the state is committed to protecting vulnerable populations and mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.