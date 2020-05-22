Former director of East Texas advocacy for the disabled accused of embezzling over $500K

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Federal court records indicate a former director of the East Texas Council for Independent Living, an advocacy group for the disabled, is accused of stealing over $500,000 from the organization.
Jessica Rottab is charged with federal program theft.
According to the federal paperwork filed in Tyler, Rottab stole funds intended for the benefit of ETCIL’s clients.
In the forfeiture portion of the paperwork, Rottab is ordered to forfeit $526,690.83, “representing the amount of proceeds obtained by the defendant as a result of the offense alleged in Count 1 of this information, for which the defendant is personally liable.”
Eric Holder, the attorney for ETCIL, offered the following comment:
“The Jessica Rottab situation was a very sad and unfortunate sequence of events. ETCIL is thankful to the US Attorney’s office for seeking and obtaining justice in the matter. The US Attorney’s office will issue a press release in the near future with more details.”
No hearings are scheduled in this case.
According to its website, “ETCIL’s mission is to help people with disabilities achieve greater independence, self-sufficiency, and full participation in their communities. Living independently is living much like everyone else – having the same opportunities to succeed, to fail, to make decisions, to pursue enjoyment, to learn, and to experience life.”
