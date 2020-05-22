Fatal motorcycle crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday at 7:17 p.m. DPS troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on SL-7, a half a mile west of Athens in Henderson County.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Honda motorcycle, James Van Stephenson, 46, of Malakoff was traveling north on State Loop 7 when the driver passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and lost control; the motorcycle sliding in the roadway.
The rider, was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
