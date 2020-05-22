East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Cloudy skies and a few showers are possible for the remainder of the afternoon, then an outflow boundary is expected to push into the NW sections of East Texas later this evening/early tonight and this could bring some isolated thunderstorms to the NW and Northern Counties in East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Hunt, Delta and portions of Hopkins county in an Enhanced Risk for strong/severe storms and a larger part of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong/severe storms. This area is northwest of a Henderson/NW Smith to Cass County line. We could see some very gusty winds, some pockets of large hail and even an isolated tornado from the storms that develop later today. The area of greatest concern is in the DFW area. Please stay alert this evening. Once we get into the earliest morning hours, just after midnight tonight, the threat for severe weather should diminish quickly. On Saturday, just a few PM showers/thundershowers will be possible, then some heavier rain moves in late on Sunday and sticks around through Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days will likely be in the 2 to 3 inch range with some areas getting more than that. Please remain Weather Alert through the next several days.