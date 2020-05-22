Chandler Firefighters find Woman in submerged vehicle off Highway 31 East

Chandler Firefighters find Woman in submerged vehicle off Highway 31 East
By Nahum Lopez and Brennon Gurley | May 22, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 8:35 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chandler Firefighters were dispatched to the 1500 Block of Highway 31 East around 7:04 a.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in water.

According to reports Firefighters were dispatched to River Park on the 1500 Block of Highway 31 East where they found a woman in vehicle submerged in water.

“When crews got on scene they found a female in the vehicle. Her conditions are unknown at this time but she was transported to a nearby hospital.” said John Whitsell, Chandler Fire Department.

This is still an ongoing investigation and Chandler Police is leading the investigation.

