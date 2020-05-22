Chances for strong to severe storms Friday evening into Friday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible for the remainder of the afternoon, then an outflow boundary is expected to push into the NW sections of East Texas later this evening/early tonight. This could bring some isolated thunderstorms to the northwestern and northern counties in East Texas.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Hunt, Delta and portions of Hopkins county in an Enhanced Risk-30% chance for significant weather-for strong/severe storms and a larger part of East Texas under a Slight Risk-15% chance for significant weather-for strong/severe storms. This area is northwest of a Henderson/NW Smith to Cass County line.
We could see some very gusty winds, some pockets of large hail and even an isolated tornado from the storms that develop later today. The area of greatest concern is in the DFW area. Please stay alert this evening. Once we get into the earliest morning hours, just after midnight tonight, the threat for severe weather should diminish quickly.
