East Texas (KLTV) - Only a few PM showers/thundershowers are forecast for Friday and Saturday with a chance for a few stronger storms over far northwestern sections of East Texas late Friday evening/Friday night. Rain chances increase to nearly 60% for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. Rain will be a bit more scattered on Wednesday and even less on Thursday of next week. Since the rain is likely to stick around for another day or two, rainfall totals over the next 7 days will likely be in the 2.00” to 3.00” range with some locations getting more than that in some of the heavier rain and/or thundershowers. The weak cold front that we were talking about yesterday which was to move through on Wednesday morning is not likely to move into our area, so we have added more rain into the middle part of next week. Temperatures should remain mild/warm through the next 7 days as well. Lows from the middle 60s to lower 70s and highs should range from the lower 80s to middle 80s. Keep those umbrellas handy.