EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More clouds this morning and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity levels are rising and so are temperatures. This afternoon, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There is still a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two, with best chances in northern counties near I-30. Slightly warmer tomorrow with some places hitting the lower 90s by Friday afternoon. Slight chances for rain continue Friday and begin increasing through the weekend. Rain chances become likely for the Memorial Day holiday with a very weak cold front arriving early next week.