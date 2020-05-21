Memorial Day weekend gas prices expected to be lowest since 2003

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This Memorial Day weekend gas prices in Texas are expected to be the lowest they’ve been in nearly 20 years, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.60. Meanwhile, drivers in Longview are paying $1.55 per gallon, and drivers in Tyler are paying $1.48, according to data from AAA Texas.
In Nacogdoches County, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded is $1.66. Drivers in Angelina County are paying an average of $1.73, according to AAA Texas.
“Even with a holiday weekend just ahead, COVID-19 continues to create demand destruction around the state and country,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a statement released Thursday. “Drivers can expect pump prices to push slightly higher in the days ahead due to rising gasoline demand as some states are lifting stay-at-home restrictions and crude oil prices increase.”
We spoke to a couple people about traveling this weekend.
“Traffic been pretty good so far. We started off early this morning coming through Alexandria. Today is my son’s high school graduation so I’m going to go see him for his graduation,” Greg Miller.
“I’m not originally from Longview. So, every year we normally travel on the Memorial Day weekend. But because of the virus, we decided we were going to stay home, play it safe and stay home,” Walter Stephens said.
The average gas price in Texas is six cents higher than it was last week, according to AAA Texas.
