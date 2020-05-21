Hallsville man arrested in connection with mailbox theft, fraud

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following an investigation into thefts from mailboxes in Upshur County.
According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Shane Brewer, 24, was arrested on May 15 in Longview and later transferred to the Upshur County Jail on a warrant of Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information Greater than 50, meaning more than 50 victims of this crime. This charge is a first degree felony in the State of Texas with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Judicial records indicate Brewer’s bond is set at $750,000.
The sheriff’s office said U.S. Postal Inspectors are in the process of notifying known victims of this offense.
Upshur County investigators have identified incidents of fraudulent bank accounts being opened as a result of information obtained from mailboxes by the suspect.
The sheriff’s office said this investigation began as a result of an Upshur County deputy having observed persons in a vehicle tampering with mailboxes. He observed that it was not the mail carrier and it was not a car associated with the area.
The sheriff’s office said other charges are possible as a result of this case as the investigation goes forward.
The sheriff’s office asks any persons with further knowledge of this case to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Postal Inspectors Service.
