Hallsville man arrested in connection with mailbox theft, fraud

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Shane Brewer, 24, was arrested on May 15 in Longview and later transferred to the Upshur County Jail on a warrant of Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information Greater than 50, meaning more than 50 victims of this crime. This charge is a first degree felony in the State of Texas with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Judicial records indicate Brewer’s bond is set at $750,000.