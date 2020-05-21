City of Tyler receives $5.3M to improve transit during coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is receiving $5.3 million from the CARES Act to help improve its transit service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office of Sen. John Cornyn announced the funding grant on Monday. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). You can read more about these grants here.
“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” Cornyn said in a statement. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Tyler.”
KLTV 7’s Alex Leroux spoke to the city’s director of transit to learn what that money is being used for and why it’s important.
