Better East Texas: Preparing for changing financial world

Enter the Texas Rainy Day Fund that has nearly nine billion, with a B, dollars in it. A portion of this must be used to fill in the gaps in revenue. Then local governments must find a way to balance revenue and expenses and it cannot be business as usual. Taxing entities cannot just use existing methods to generate revenue through property taxes and appraisals, notices of which are being delivered now. There will be no stimulus impact if tax increases wipeout stimulus payments and savings. So now is the time for state and local leadership to emerge and find a way to reduce the tax burden, which will lead to a stronger economy and a Better East Texas.