1-year-old nearly drowns in Gun Barrel City pool

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A 1-year-old boy almost drowned in a swimming pool on Monday afternoon, according to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department’s Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, the Gun Barrel City fire and police departments and UT Health EMS personnel responded to a report that a 13-month-old child was unresponsive after he was found submerged in a swimming pool in the 300 block of Masthead.
A family member removed the toddler from the pool, the press release stated.
As the caller was talking on the phone to the dispatcher, Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman was in the area, and he was flagged down by a family member. After Lindaman was the first to arrive on the scene, he found a family member trying to revive the child.
The child was unresponsive and not breathing, and Lindaman, who is a certified emergency medical technician, initiated rescue breathing on the child. After a short time, the boy started breathing on his own again.
UT Health EMS personnel treated the toddler at the scene and then the Air 1 helicopter airlifted the child to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. The 1-year-old boy was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
“I am extremely proud of the actions our Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman took to save the life on a young drowning victim,” Jeff Arnswald, the Gun Barrel City manager, said in the press release. “His quick thinking resulted in an outstanding outcome and prevented a tragedy."
