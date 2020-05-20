WEBXTRA: Longview Public Library implements COVID-19 precautions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of activities once considered routine.
One of them is the way we visit the public library.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum visited the Longview Public Library, where he spoke with manager Jennifer Eldridge to learn more about the changes implemented due to the pandemic.
The library has been back open since May 1. Eldridge tells us they used the time prior to the reopening to make changes and prepare for when they would reopen to the public.
“As a result there are a lot of new changes here at the library. You’ll see all library staff are wearing masks and are behind sneeze guards. You’ll also be greeted by a staff member right at the front door to encourage you to wear a mask as well if you choose to do so,” she said.
There is also a hand sanitizing station at the entrance and the public is encouraged to sanitize their hands before entering the library.
Visitors can check materials in and out, get materials off shelves and get a new library card if they need one. They can also pay any outstanding fines that were due before the COVID-19 shutdown went into effect.
“Right now, the only things that we’re not offering is using our computers, using our printers. We consider those hands-on activities per Gov. Abbott’s orders. And also sitting in any of our seating arrangements," Eldridge said. “However, we do have a beautiful plaza out front where people can stay six feet apart in the fresh air and utilize our wi-fi."
The library is still offering curbside service. Eldridge also tells us there could be a wait time to check out some items.
“We are right now following recommendations from the CDC and from the School Library Journal on quarantining items to make sure they are safe to go to another person’s hands,” she said. “So, everything that’s checked in, we sanitize and quarantine and then when it’s time for the item to circulate again we put it back on the shelf or give it to a new patron.”
The library is operating at 25-percent capacity, which is about 100 people.
