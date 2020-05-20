WEBXTRA: Harrison County leads East Texas in deaths from COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Marshall and Harrison County continue to fight the battle against COVID-19.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN HARRISON COUNTY
Harrison County has the second highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas with 212 cases. Nacogdoches County has the highest with 240 cases.
Harrison County has the most COVID-19 deaths at 22. Thirty-nine people have recovered from COVID-19 in Harrison County.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark is in Marshall with more.
