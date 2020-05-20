SFA forced to vacate wins in multiple sports including 2016 NCAA tournament win

In conjunction with standard NCAA APR penalties, three of our teams that fell below the 930 threshold will serve their postseason penalties during the upcoming 2020-2021 or 2021-22 seasons, allowing our coaches and student-athletes to move forward as soon as possible. Therefore, the SFA football team is prohibited from participating in the 2020 postseason; the men’s basketball team will not participate in the postseason in 2021-22; and the baseball program will also be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021. The University will file a request for a conditional waiver to the NCAA for suspension of future years of postseason restrictions, as the APR score for some of our teams may remain below 930 in subsequent years due to the four-year rolling score. In similar cases, waivers have been granted based on signs of academic and APR improvement by the involved sports program.