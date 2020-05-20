SFA Coaches release statements after NCAA releases sanctions on programs

“I am disappointed on many fronts, not only for our men’s basketball student-athletes, but for the other sports affected by this ruling today, as well as our great fans and alumni. Neither this current basketball roster and coaching staff, nor myself have been implicated in any violations or findings by the NCAA. That being said, I acknowledge and respect the NCAA’s decision to levy this punishment due to improper advisement by our previous academic staff to a group of student-athletes. As a department under the direction of our current Director of Athletics, Ryan Ivey, we have all worked diligently to uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and will continue to do so. As long as I remain the head coach of the SFA men’s basketball program, we will continue to exemplify those standards of excellence both on and off the court. Both our future and present remain extremely bright at SFA. Axe Em ‘Jacks!"