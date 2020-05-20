East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A weak upper-level disturbance is expected to pass from West to East through the northern sections of East Texas, generally north of I-20 during the predawn hours on Thursday. A few may occur south of the interstate. During the midday hours, the rain should end, then a few may develop during the heat of the day across the whole area…most, however, should stay dry. Another chance for PM showers/thundershowers on Friday and Saturday exists. Much better chances for showers and only a few thunderstorms exists from Sunday through Tuesday. A weak front passes through the area early on Wednesday morning ending the chances for rain for a short while. Please be Weather Alert on Memorial Day and through the day on Sunday and Tuesday as well. Rainfall total forecasts have not changed since yesterday. On average, a 1.00” to 2.00” rain is likely with some getting more in some of the heavier downpours and/or thundershowers. Keep the umbrellas handy. Temperatures should remain mild/warm through the period with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs should remain in the mid to upper 80s early in the period, then cooling into the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday.