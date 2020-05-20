Man arrested after early morning police chase in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody following a high-speed chase in Smith County involving the Whitehouse Police Department.
The chase started in Whitehouse and went to Troup and then to Bullard, where the suspect headed northbound on Highway 69. According to Public Information Officer Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a male suspect is in custody and the arrest was made without incident.
This is a developing story. We have reached out to the Whitehouse Police Department for more information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.