Man accused of kidnapping Van Zandt County girl makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KLTV) - A Tatum man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Van Zandt County girl and sparking an Amber Alert has made an initial court appearance in federal court in Kentucky.
Austen Lyn Walker, 21, appeared before Judge Colin H. Lindsay through video conference on May 15. According to court documents, Walker was furnished with a copy of the complaint against him. Documents do not state what charges Walker is facing.
The initial appearance document states Walker will be remanded to US Marshals for transport to the Eastern District of Texas.
Walker and Courtney Michelle Odum, 21, of Tyler, were named as persons of interest in the kidnapping of the girl.
Odum was arrested in Scott County, Missouri, and Walker was arrested in Kentucky.
Odum’s booking only lists an unnamed federal charge. Her federal court report has not been made public.
