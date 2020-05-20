Increase in DPS patrols set for Memorial Day weekend

“Troopers will be specifically looking for hazardous violations: people who are speeding, people who may be drinking and driving, people who are not wearing their seatbelts,” Dark said. “Speed is the No. 1 contributing factor to the car crashes that we work, and so it’s important that we remind motorists to be careful of your speed, be mindful, obey the speed limit, slow down during inclement weather conditions. If it’s raining, reduce your speed. Just because it says the speed limit is 70, doesn’t mean it’s always safe to travel that fast.”