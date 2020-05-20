Henderson County deputies investigating suspicious death

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found on County Road 4307 near Larue Wednesday.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said they are at the scene trying to piece together what may have happened. He added that there is not a lot of information at this time.
Hillhouse said a friend of the deceased person made the call to law enforcement at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
An autopsy has been ordered in the case. The individual’s body is being taken to Dallas, where the autopsy will be performed.
KLTV News has a reporter at the scene. We’ll add to this story as we get more information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.