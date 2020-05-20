Canton mayor: ‘We put a lot of thought and work’ into safely reopening Trade Days

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Canton is preparing to hold its First Monday Trade Days for the first time since COVID-19 spread to much of East Texas, and health precautions are at the top of the to-do list.
Canton City Council unanimously approved the decision Monday night to hold First Monday after canceling the previous month.
“We checked the county health, the state health, the attorney general to make sure we could legally open. There are already 8 other markets open ahead of us,” said Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett.
Everett said vendors and customers will follow protocols recommended by the health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the fairgrounds.
“There will be more tables spread out than we originally planned for the eating areas. Our First Monday Civic Center is built to hold about a thousand people, so it’ll be up to 500 people," Everett explained. “And we don’t normally have 500 people in there at one time on First Monday, so everything there will pretty much be like normal.”
First Monday Trade Days will begin the morning of Thursday, May 28, and runs through the afternoon of Sunday, May 31.
Everett said organizers are excited to reopen the fairgrounds to East Texans, but they’re not sure what to expect on the first day back.
“People are anxious to get out,” she said. "Of course, there will be a lot of spring goods; flowers and home decorations. And we’ll have our usuals, the soap and -- my personal favorite -- the corny dogs, and there will be the turkey legs.
“We’re hoping the weather will be wonderful. Everyone wants to get out and enjoy the sunshine and some fresh air.”
The website for First Monday Trade Day describes it as the “world’s largest flea market.” First Monday typically hosts more than 5,000 vendors selling a wide variety of items.
