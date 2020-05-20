Affidavit: Wood County man ‘in fear for his life’ stabbed auto repair worker 9 times

Police took a look at video from cameras inside the shop. They said that in the video, Lancaster is seen entering the frame from the back of the shop and is aggressively yelling at someone. Then Cotten is shown entering the frame, and he had a knife in his right hand. Lancaster ran at Cotten and kicked him before falling to the ground. When he got up and charged at Cotten, Cotten is seen stabbing Lancaster multiple times before they both fall to the ground.