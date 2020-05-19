WATCH LIVE: Smith County sheriff to update commissioners on COVID-19 situation in jail

The Smith County Jail is “dangerously close to being in a bad situation” when it comes to staffing, according to Sheriff Larry Smith.
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 19, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 9:24 AM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners will meet at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is expected to update county officials on the status of the jail as related to COVID-19.

Last week, Smith told commissioners the jail was “dangerously close to being in a bad situation” when it comes to staffing due to the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine.

KLTV will stream the commissioners court meeting on East Texas Now. Mobile users click here to watch.

