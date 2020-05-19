WATCH LIVE: Smith County sheriff to update commissioners on COVID-19 situation in jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners will meet at 9:30 Tuesday morning.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith is expected to update county officials on the status of the jail as related to COVID-19.
Last week, Smith told commissioners the jail was “dangerously close to being in a bad situation” when it comes to staffing due to the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine.
KLTV will stream the commissioners court meeting on East Texas Now. Mobile users click here to watch.
