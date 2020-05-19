WATCH: COVID themed t-shirts sales benefit East Texas Food Bank

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) -Alisia Mullikin from Classic Stitch in Gladewater visited East Texas Now to talk about her fundraiser for the East Texas Food Bank.
Mullikin is making COVID-19 theme t-shirts with slogans such as “Times are Tough East Texans are Tougher”. Mullikin said she thought about the East Texas Food Bank working hard to help out and she wanted to contribute to the cause. Proceeds from the sales benefit the East Texas Food Bank. You can see the t-shirts on her website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.