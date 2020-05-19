UIL sets date of return for summer workouts

UIL sets date of return for summer workouts
WEBXTRA: UIL Summer Workouts return date
By Caleb Beames and KTRE Digital Media Staff | May 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:39 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League announced on Tuesday that they hope to have student-athletes back with coaches for summer workouts and conditioning by June 8.

In an email to East Texas Sports, the UIL stated: “UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools.”

In a webxtra, KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with Lufkin Athletic Director and head football coach Todd Quick about the possible return for his student-athletes.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.