Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 80s. Late in the day, we could see a light shower. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s and a chance for an afternoon shower. Thursday will be similar with just a bit more cloud cover expected. Rain chances ramp up Friday on through the weekend. Off and on showers are possible for both Saturday and Sunday. With temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, it will be very humid. Rain will continue into the start of next week.