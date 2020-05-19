Truck loses load of steel pipes at major Longview intersection

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Part of a major intersection in Longview was blocked Tuesday afternoon when a truck lost part of its load of steel pipes.
Northbound Gilmer Road at Loop 281 was shut down about two hours so the city could bring in a large wrecker to load the pipe back onto the truck’s trailer, according to the Longview Police Department.
The pipe that had fallen off the truck as it turned right was too heavy for city equipment to lift so a wrecker was called in.
There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries reported, according to police.
