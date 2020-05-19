Officials with East Texas Anti-Gang Center discuss operations during COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crime doesn’t end when a pandemic begins, so members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center in Smith County had their work cut out for them even during COVID-19.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the division launched in mid-March, even when COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the county and around the state.
KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke to members of the East Texas Anti-Gang Center about operations during the pandemic.
