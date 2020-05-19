EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Winds will be light and variable in direction today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There is a very slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop this afternoon. Most places will remain dry today, but those that might see a thunderstorm, could see some heavy rainfall and maybe even some hail and gusty winds. Slight chances for rain will be in the forecast through the middle of the week and will increase by Friday and into the holiday weekend. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees into the weekend.