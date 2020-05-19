Lawsuit claims Amarillo Tyson worker died from COVID-19 due to company’s negligence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A lawsuit claims an Amarillo Tyson Foods worker died from COVID-19 due to the company’s negligence.
A federal judge issued a summons for Tyson Foods yesterday as part of a civil lawsuit filed against the company over what the suit calls a coronavirus death.
The lawsuit says Pwar Gay injured her knees and came down with the virus because of negligence on the part of Tyson.
It points out that multiple workers at the Amarillo plant have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The lawsuit also claims the woman’s family suffered a financial loss and mental anguish.
