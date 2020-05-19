‘Heartbreaking decision:’ Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo canceled for 2020

Gladewater TX – The Gladewater Rodeo Association announced that its board of directors met and voted unanimously following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s May 18th press conference to cancel the 2020 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo.
“This has been a heart-breaking decision. It’s been our hope all along to move forward with this year’s rodeo,” said Chris Thompson, Gladewater Rodeo Association President. “But we now feel it is in the best interest of participants, fans, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to cancel this year’s event at this time. Primarily, the decision is based on concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and public safety, and the second issue is that we are only allowed to accommodate a 25% crowd capacity. The loss of revenue would be detrimental to the financial future of this great institution.”
Thompson added, “We thank everyone for their support throughout this difficult period, and we look forward to welcoming East Texas back when the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo returns in June 2021.”Any purchased rodeo tickets will be refunded.
