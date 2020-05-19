‘Heartbreaking decision:’ Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo canceled for 2020

“This has been a heart-breaking decision. It’s been our hope all along to move forward with this year’s rodeo,” said Chris Thompson, Gladewater Rodeo Association President. “But we now feel it is in the best interest of participants, fans, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to cancel this year’s event at this time. Primarily, the decision is based on concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and public safety, and the second issue is that we are only allowed to accommodate a 25% crowd capacity. The loss of revenue would be detrimental to the financial future of this great institution.”