East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected through early tonight, then a Partly to Mostly Cloudy sky is expected for the next several days. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms to form over portions of East Texas this evening/tonight. A few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible around dawn tomorrow morning and then a few more on Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. Rain chances increase as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend. Lots of Gulf of Mexico moisture will feed into East Texas this weekend and early next week with shower/thundershower chances increase to nearly 50% if not higher Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly warm through the period with lows from the upper 60s to lower 70s and high temperatures from the middle to upper 80s. A few highs in the lower 90s over the southern portions of East Texas. At this time, not much severe weather is expected, but we will, as always, monitor it for you. Rainfall totals from today through Tuesday should average around 1.50” to nearly 2.00”.