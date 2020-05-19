ETFB continues drive-thru emergency food box distributions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank is continuing its drive-thru emergency food box distributions this week.
The East Texas Food Bank is also holding drive-thru food distributions throughout East Texas. The food bank will distribute emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce, pending availability.
The food bank has seen an increased need for food since the COVID-19 pandemic led to an economic shutdown.
There are no eligibility or ID requirements. Households will be asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address and income.
All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. You can pick up a food box for someone else, but you must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature.
The next emergency food box distribution will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 22 at the Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.
Click here for more information about the East Texas Food Bank and its more than 200 partner agencies and food resources.
