State championship coach moving to another East Texas team

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - David Schmitt is on the move after leading the Shelbyville Dragons to three straight state tournaments and an outright title in the 2018-19 season.
This past season, Shelbyville was given a special trophy for making it to state but not getting to play due to COVID-19 causing the cancelation of the season.
Schmitt will be the new athletic director and boys head basketball coach for Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. The Red Devils are coming off of an 18-14 season.
Schmitt believes the timing is right and it is a very similar situation he had at Shelbyville when he arrived. In his four years at Shelbyville, the Dragons never lost a home game, going 40-0 at home. He also recently passed the 600-win plateau with his total wins being at 608 as he prepares to enter next season with a new team.
