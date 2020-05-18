Several fire departments battling commercial structure fire near Lakeport

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several fire departments are battling a commercial structure fire in Gregg County Monday morning.
According to a post on the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, around 6 a.m. they responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2011.
Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department, Longview Fire Department, and Kilgore Fire Department are on scene.
Details are limited at this time. However, officials with the fire department urging motorists to avoid the area of FM 2011 east of State Highway 322 near Frank Lucy Drive. Traffic issues and delays are expected until the fire is extinguished and the scene is cleared.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.